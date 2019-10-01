Reminder: Montana has one year left before REAL ID requirements go into effect, and travelers without REAL ID won't be able to board commercial flights.
Montana, Washington and Idaho are among states where the REAL ID extension will expire in October 2020.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, travelers 18 years or older will need a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board a commercial flight - including domestic flights - or access a federal building.
REAL ID signup should be scheduled a few months in advance.
A U.S. passport is also valid as REAL ID. Click here for info on obtaining a passport.
Click here for links to REAL ID info for Washington residents, and here for the Star Card in Idaho.