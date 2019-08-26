Montana Treasure: Dixon Melons

It's a love story that started from the sweet sound of ripe melon.
"I met Harley in my restaurant which was the Silver Nail and now is the Buck Snort. He would come in there and he had a garden and grew melons," Dixon Melons Owner Joey Hettick.
For 32 years, Joey and Harley Hettick have been growing melons and selling them across Western Montana.
"She comes up with the idea we could actually sell these things. She married me because I knew how to grow melons," Dixon Melons Owner Harley Hettick said.
The Hettick's farm started small in the town of Dixon, growing 12 to 15 melon plants on one acre of land. But each year their farm kept getting bigger.
After 32 years of operation, Dixon Melons now grows more than a thousand tons of melons each summer on 20-25 acres of land. Dixon Melons sells eight varieties of melons to 30-40 grocery stores and 11 different farmer's markets.
For the first couple decades of operation, Joey and Harley Hettick were running the farm.
"I love doing that kind of field work and all of a sudden it was all gone," Harley said.
But then in June or 2011, Harley suffered a brain bleed.
"They're not real painful but they sure screw you up," Harley said.
"He worked hard and started walking again, and did pretty well there. We still went on a lot of vacation until 2017 in July. He had a really major brain bleed," Joey said.
Harley's second brain bleed completely turned his life upside down.
"Paralyzed on my right side and I can't control the tremors sometimes. I should've been dead, that's what the doctors told me. I cheated death twice," Harley said.
Joey began focusing her attention on helping Harley following his second brain bleed. Their children started running the farm.
Dixon Melons is now a family affair. You can see their children and grandchildren selling melons at farmer's markets across Western Montana.
Despite Harley's situation, Joey and Harley's love continues to grow like the melon seeds they plant. And their business with it.
"That's why we're in the business. I tell [our customers] all the time 'thank you' because they're so supportive and they speak so highly of us. And it makes you want to do this crop because it's so much fun and positive and people just love it," Joey said.
The Dixon Melons, this week's Montana Treasure.