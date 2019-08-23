HELENA- New regulations are proposed for the management of Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (TENORM). The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will be open to public comment until October 21.
A press release from the DEQ says TENORM is created when materials that are naturally radioactive at low levels, including some soils and rocks, are concentrated as a result of human activates. Industrial processes such as manufacturing, water processing, and oil and gas production can generate TENORM waste.
TNEORM is not currently federally regulated and Montana is one of a handful of states working on regulations for safe storage, transport and disposal of the radioactive materials.
Public hearings are scheduled for September 24 at the Glendive City Hall Multipurpose room, questions starting at 6:00 P.M. and October 10 at the Montana Department of Environmental Quality Metcalf Building in room 111, questions starting at 9:00 A.M.
You can submit your comments either in person at the public hearings; write to Sandy Scherer, Legal Secretary, Department of Environmental Quality, 1520 E. Sixth Avenue, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620-0901; fax 406 444 4386; or e-mail sscherer@mt.gov no later than October 21 at 5:00 P.M.
You can read the proposed rules on DEQ’s website by clicking here.