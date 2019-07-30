FORT BELKNAP - Tribal authorities say an 18-year-old girl with special needs recently went missing, and was last seen with a stranger at a gas station in Beach, North Dakota.
Davalena is an 18-year-old Native American woman from Fort Belknap. A family member says online that Davalena is mentally delayed and has the cognitive skills of an 8- or 9-year-old.
She was last seen in the company of a tall (about 6'5") black man at a gas station, according to the tribe.
Her family is concerned about her safety and says she's not mentally equipped to make her own decisions.
From the Fort Belknap tribe:
Davalena Buckman-Kelley
DOB: 7-16-01
5'8"
168lbs
Full name: Davalena Jazmine Rain Buckman- Kelley
*UPDATE* Last plotted location per her Snap chat Monday, 7/29/19 around 5pm - Beach, North Dakota at a Flying J. Cashier was shown a picture of her by a trooper and was recognized. No suspect description and no vehicle description.
Unfortunately once she pinged in Beach, ND, her location was disabled. An ATL has been entered and went nationwide to all Law Enforcement. She may be headed to Chicago.
If you have ANY information, please do not hesitate to contact 911 or Fort Belknap Law Enforcement 406-353-2933 if you have any information!