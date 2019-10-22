An announcement from Steve Bullock says 100% of K-12 students now have access to high-speed broadband according to the FCC’s minimum goals.
According to EducationSuperHighway, 99% of all K-12 school districts in the US now have access to high-speed internet, and 87% of teachers say they use digital learning in their classroom several times a week.
“We need to continue [to] bridge the gap between urban and rural schools and ensure that every classroom is equipped with 21st-century technology to allow our teachers to be innovative and for students to be better prepared for a modern and changing workforce,” Governor Bullock said.
Since 2016, 64% of schools have upgraded to scalable infrastructure, and since partnering with EducationSuperHighway, over 60% of Montana schools have upgraded to fiber.
“We have made great progress connecting Montana students to 100 kilobits per second, but as classroom bandwidth needs increase, we know we have more work to do to get to 1 megabit per second per student. We will continue working with local, state, and federal partners to make this a reality for every student in every classroom."Bullock said according to the EducationSuperHighway website.
Of all Montana school districts in 2015, only 78% had access to high-speed broadband, and now 100% of students in Montana have access to the internet at speeds of 100 kbps per student.
According to the release from Bullock, since partnering with EducationSuperHighway in 2015:
Fiber access is expanding: over 60% of Montana schools have upgraded to fiber. 450 Montana schools now have scalable infrastructure and only 62 schools still need to be upgraded to scalable infrastructure.
Demand is growing: median bandwidth speeds have increased by nearly 5 times.
Cost is decreasing: the median price of bandwidth has decreased by 76% from $10.00 per Mbps to $2.40 per Mbps.