GREAT FALLS- The Montana State Parks & Recreation Board will meet in Great Falls, September 18 at 10:30 A.M. at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Regional Headquarters, 4800 Giant Springs Road.
The board will talk about taking action on the Parks Capital Projects and hear informational updates on Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan and Warm Season highlights.
The board will also hold a work session on the implementation efforts of the Classification and Investment Strategy Policy and take a tour of Giant Springs State Park.
According to the cover sheet provided on the Montana State Parks website, a Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is developed every five years to guide the management of outdoor recreation sources. Goals for the SCORP include promoting outdoor recreation opportunities; enhancing public access to outdoor recreation resources and facilities; supporting the economic vitality of communities and the state; improving quality of life through outdoor recreation; adapting outdoor recreation for a changing environment, and honoring Montana’s outdoor legacy over the next five years. These goals were determined by sessions with outdoor recreation leaders back in March of 2019 in Billings, Butte and Kalispell organized by the University of Montana.
The Warm Seasons Highlights cover sheet says discussions will include highlights from the spring and summer Warm Seasons and issues like park closures, health and safety issues, event management and interpretive programming.
The Parks Capital Projects cover sheet says the project comes from House Bill 436 which raised the Board's approval amount for proposed capital expenditures from $5,000 to $50,000. Many major projects were moved forward in June and at the meeting, it is proposed that the Parks and Recreation Board approves the Parks Division capital projects.
You can view the cover sheets for all three agenda items and the list of Parks Division capital projects on the Montana State Parks website here.
The meeting is open to the public and comments on items not on the agenda will be heard.
Anyone who cannot make the meeting can listen to an audio stream available on the Montana State Parkswebsite here and a live video stream will be available at all FWP Regional Office locations.