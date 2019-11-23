HELENA- Public comment is being taken on Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ 2020/2021 fee schedule.
According to FWP, the fee schedule would make modest adjustments to daily entrance fees, hike/bike camping, RV dumping, cave tours and Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park and increase the price firewood permits and the Non-Resident Annual Pass.
In early 2019, voluntary registration fees for light motor vehicles went up from $6 to $9, which Fish, Wildlife and Parks say was critical for parks management and to make progress towards a backlog of maintenance needs.
“We made a commitment to the public in 2017 that we would put parks on the right path to ensure their management and future,” said FWP Director Martha Williams. “We’ve had a lot of help along the way in making these changes and now we’re beginning to see the pieces fall into place.”
This year, the parks classification policy was finalized. The policy put Montana’s state parks into different classes to help identify the approach State Park Staff and the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board will use to allocate resources within the parks system.
User fees make up about 25% of the overall Montana State Parks Budget according to Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and that modest fee increases in user fees will help the state parks system keep up with rising operational costs and maintenance of amenities.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the proposed increases will bring in about $200,000 for parks operations.
“Our visitors have come to expect a great level of service at Montana State Parks,” said Parks Division Administrator Beth Shumate. “Our commitment to them is to continue to provide amazing opportunities outside with exceptional facilities, infrastructure and service.”
Any comments on the 2020/2021 fee schedule can be submitted on FWP’s website here, emailed to FWPParksRules@mt.gov or sent by mail to Montana State Parks, 2020/2021 Fee Schedule, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
You can compare the new proposed 2020/2021 fee schedule and the current fees below: