HELENA - What started as a joke on social media, has turned into a 2020 calendar feature glamour shots of Montana sheriffs and law enforcement.
It all started when Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton posted his glamour shot on Facebook. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin decided to join in on the fun and posted a photo of his own, and challenged other Montana sheriffs to join in.
Now the photos have been turned into 2020 calendars. Montana residents can purchase the calendars for $10 each. All proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the Montana Guardian Fund, which provides financial assistance to families of Montana peace officers who lost their lives or are victims of serious, traumatic, and/or disabling injury, in the line of duty and cannot return to work.
If you'd like to purchase a calendar, you can contact Sheriff Brian Gootkin on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.