WEST YELLOWSTONE - When sheriff's deputies need to get a stubborn bison off the road, they sometimes resort to drastic measures: blasting classic rock.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says bison herding is all in a day's work for a sheriff's deputy in West Yellowstone, near the boundary with Yellowstone National Park.
They say most bison will shoo along if they put on the siren and an air horn, but sometimes a little extra effort is needed.
"With a reluctant bison, they've been known to play AC/DC Hell's Bells over the speakers - that usually seems to work."