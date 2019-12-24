Look what Santa brought the Treasure State- glamour calendars of Montana sheriffs.
It all started when Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton posted a photo on Facebook, which sparked a response from Gallatin county sheriff Brian Gootkin challenging his fellow sheriff's to also post their "zoolander glamour pics".
Now, they took those photos and turned them into calendars. They are available for 10 dollars and all profits go to the Montana Guardian Fund, which provides financial assistance to families of Montana peace officers who lost their lives or are victims of serious, traumatic, and disabling injury, in the line of duty and cannot return to work.
If you want a calendar, you can contact Sheriff Brian Gootkin on the Gallatin county sheriff's office Facebook page.