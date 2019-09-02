Millions of people along southeastern US are preparing for the unknown, Hurricane Dorian, now a strong category 4 storm, is currently pummeling the Bahamas and moving closer to the US coast.
Crews from Montana are doing their part to help. The Montana Red Cross and the DNRC both have crews down in the south east right now, stationed in Florida Georgia and South Carolina.
The Red Cross has three volunteers from Montana, one from Joliet, one from Butte, and one from Missoula.
The Red Cross is expecting to send more in the coming weeks.
Red Cross volunteers are typically deployed for 11 days but that could change depending on the need on the ground. Red Cross Communications Director Matt Ochsner says these volunteers will be doing a variety of work.
"They will be helping with things like sheltering and helping feed families that evacuate and one volunteer will be helping do government relations keeping the government officials on the ground there informed on what’s going on," Ochsner said.
If you want to help with relief efforts there are three ways to donate, you can donate online by going to redcross.org, over the phone by calling 1-800-red-cross, or you can even text in a donation by texting DORIAN to 90999 and that will be an automatic ten dollar donation.
All money collected will be used from everything from mass feeding to sheltering and even providing mental health services.
The other organization from Montana that is helping with relief efforts is the DNRC.
They have a team of 26 volunteers from Montana and Idaho that were originally supposed to be helping on the San Juan Islands, but since Dorian missed the islands they are waiting for a new assignment in Macon, Georgia.
"[We are] playing it by ear,” DNRC Unit Manager Doug Turman said, “then if at some point if it does hit the cost or if it impacts the land our mission is going to be tree removal and opening roads and things like that for resources to get in.”
ABC FOX Montana will continue to bring you updates on hurricane Dorian and the relief efforts of the treasure state as more updates become available.