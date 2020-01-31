HELENA- The Super Bowl is coming up, and a new analysis from Bid on Equipment is sharing what is the most popular Super Bowl foods in each state.
Although 11 out of the 50 states seem to prefer cocktail weenies, results show that BBQ wings are the most popular Super Bowl food in Montana.
Results also show that 43% of fans plan to watch the game at home, 36% are planning on going to a party, 15% plan to host a party and 7% plan on watching at a bar or a restaurant.
If you’re the type to watch from home, the analysis says on average, people will spend about $69 on food, drinks, decorations or team merchandise for the game, while people hosting a party spend about $174 on average.
In addition to that, 25% of people also said they only watch for the commercials and 39% say the halftime show is too long.
Some people in the survey also said they have called in sick to work the day after, 19% admitting to doing so.
Finally, if you’re going out for a party this Sunday, before the fun begins the Montana Department of Transportation is reminding people to get their own game plan by designating a sober driver.
To see what the top Super Bowl foods are in each state and to read the whole analysis, you can go to the Bid on Equipment website here.