MISSOULA - After President Trump's address to the nation, we bring the Iran conflict home to Montana and hear from the treasure state's leaders in the house and senate.
After Wake Up Montana spoke with Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester, and Congressman Greg Gianforte, the responses were mixed however all three agreed that the world is a better place without Qasem Soleimani in it.
In a tweet from Senator Steve Daines, he thanked our military service and provided this additional statement to Wake Up Montana:
"I want to thank our brave men and women in uniform for protecting this nation," Daines said. "It's about peace through strength. I support President Trump maintaining a maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian regime to keep Americans and our allies safe."
Senator Jon Tester also opened his statement with concern for our military, and provided this statement to Wake Up Montana after Trump's address about the Iran conflict.
"The American people - and the service members who will be sent halfway across the world to defend us - deserve a transparent debate and vote by the folks who represent them in Congress about whether it's in our national interest to fight yet another war in the Middle East," Tester said. "While the world is better off without Qasem Soleimani, his killing without consultation with Congress or our closest allies cannot become the sole justification for an unconstitutional war with enormous consequences to American taxpayers and our military."
Finally Congressman Greg Gianforte expressed his support for President Trump and his decision to kill Soleimani.
"I support President Trump’s decisive action to protect American lives and kill Soleimani, a vile terrorist who had decades worth of American blood on his hands. It’s better to take a firm, strong stance against terror as President Trump did, instead of flying in pallets of cash to a terrorist state," said Gianforte.