Montana's congressional delegation and governor weighed in on the announcement that the House is pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who has closely aligned himself with President Trump on many issues, tweeted a gif of a character from "The Office" rolling his eyes. A spokeswoman from the senator's office says Daines thinks Democrats sound like a "broken record" with two-plus years of impeachment threats.
Congressman Greg Gianforte's office would not react specifically to the news about the president's dealings with Ukraine today. They instead pointed to testimony the Republican made Friday in front of the House Judiciary Committee.
Gianforte accused that committee of having "impeachment fever." Gianforte said he'd rather see the committee focusing on immigration and addressing a "crisis of mass violence."
As for the state's lone Democrat in Washington, a spokesperson says Sen. Jon Tester is disturbed by today's reports of improper dealings with Ukraine.
She says Tester is calling for the president to release the inspector general's report and the whistleblower's complaint:
"Senator Tester is very disturbed by reports that President Trump pressured the leader of a foreign country to investigate his political opponent. The Trump administration must immediately release the inspector general's report on the whistleblower's complaint to Congress. Folks in both parties agree that Americans deserve transparency and accountability from their government, and withholding the report from a co-equal branch of government is unprecedented, and it's dangerous. He believes we have to get the facts from the IG report before we can talk about next steps."
Impeachment. Obsession. pic.twitter.com/mM7oT3KiR2— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) September 24, 2019
Gov. Steve Bullock, who is running as a Democrat to unseat President Trump, called for impeachment hearings early this morning. He said the president's alleged dealings in Ukraine "the most dangerous example yet of (the president's) consistently disgraceful and un-presidential conduct."