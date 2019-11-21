HELENA - Montana received one of the highest ratings in the country for its performance in child sex trafficking prevention.
Non-profit organization Shared Hope International placed Montana in second place for persistent dedication in raising protections for survivors, while holding those guilty of trafficking more accountable.
Montana previously scored failing grades in 2011 when Shared Hope International began ranking each state's trafficking prevention efforts. Since 2015, Montana has consistently scored an "A" grade.
Legislation efforts were pushed by Montana's Attorney General Tim Fox to improve the state's human trafficking laws back in 2015.
“I have made it a priority ever since taking office several years ago to pass new laws that hold buyers and traffickers accountable and increase protections for survivors of child sex trafficking,” Fox said.
Fox has hired two new agents this fall specifically to investigate child sex trafficking cases all over the state, working alongside local, tribal and federal officers.