Montana outdoor group against Trump Administration's weaker clean water rules

The Trump administration rolled back clean water rules, which one Missoula outdoor group said could put millions of miles of streams and about half of the nation's wetlands at risk.
There are nearly half a million streams and thousands of acres of wetlands in Montana.
Some said weaker rules implemented by the Trump administration could put all the streams and wetlands at risk.
"From a recreational, angling point of view," Montana Trout Unlimited Director David Brooks said. "This is a direct hit to our trout populations and our ability to go out and recreate and enjoy those kinda things."
Montana Trout Unlimited advocates for clean water. Brooks is upset about the Trump Administration's announcement Friday morning to cut back rules put in place by President Obama.
The Trump Administration made the change, arguing that existing laws paralyzed mining, oil and gas industries, as well as home developers.
"When President Trump took office, he immediately set in motion a process to remove and replace regulatory burdens that were stifling american innovation and economic development," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Friday.
The new regulation is called the "Navigable Waters Protection Rule." It overturns protections that have been in place since the 1970s and 1980s. It allows companies to discharge certain pollutants into waterways without permits or fines.
Legal experts said several states will likely sue to stop the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.