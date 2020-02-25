HELENA- Montana is joining a multi-state investigation of E-cigarette maker JUUL.
A release from the Department of Justice says a 39-state coalition is investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, including its targeting of youth, claims regarding nicotine content and statements regarding risks, safety and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.
The 2019 Montana Youth Risk Survey says 58.3% of youth say they have used an e-cigarette at least once. In the same survey, 31% of youth said they have tried smoking at least once.
In October, an order was issued to temporarily stop the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in Montana after two confirmed cases of vaping-related pulmonary illness in the state.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services announced in December its notice of intent to enforce Emergency Rules that temporarily restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in Montana. The notice was in response to several lung illness reports linked to vaping as well as the use of e-cigarette use among youth.
According to DPHHS, as of February 13, 2020, they have confirmed 8 cases in Montana including 1 death.
DPHHS's temporary restrictions will end on April 15, 2020.