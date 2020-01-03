Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. WINDS IN HIGH TERRAIN WILL BE IN EXCESS OF 70 MPH OR HIGHER AT TIMES. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, AND LOLO PASS. * SNOW: SNOW SHOWERS WILL COMBINE WITH GUSTY WINDS TO CREATE PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY. BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS MAY BECOME DANGEROUS. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&