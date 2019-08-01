WISE RIVER - As the Adson Fire sparked yesterday and threatened homes near the Pioneer Mountains, one resident says while he was at work, his neighbors pitched in to make sure his home and dogs were safe.
Wade Fellin says when he got word of the fire near his home, he raced home from work and arrived to find that his dogs were taken care of, valuables packed up, and the community was working together to protect homes from the blaze.
The Adson Fire was reported at 40 acres as of July 31, and some locals are reporting that it is contained.
We're reaching out to fire officials to confirm that report.
Photos courtesy Wade Fellin