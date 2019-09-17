WALLACE, Idaho - A Montana man was rescued by bystanders who found him trying to crawl up a steep hill after his vehicle rolled 100 yards down a steep hill.
The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the call about 2.5 miles south of the Moon Pass Saddle on Monday, Sept. 16 around 11:20 AM.
They say Logan Galloway, 39, of Superior, Mont. was driving to work earlier that morning, and reached down to grab a soda and veered off the roadway. His truck rolled 100 yards down a steep hillside, and Galloway was able to climb out, but too injured to get back up to the road.
Passersby eventually stopped and helped Galloway until emergency crews could arrive. He was taken to a hospital.