KALISPELL - Authorities released the name of a man who drowned in McGregor Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Sheriff Brian Heino says David Blaney, 66, of Marion died on Tuesday around 3 PM.
Blaney was paddleboarding on McGregor Lake and fell into the water. Witnesses said he couldn't get a hold of board, struggled and sank in the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Heino says several agencies responded, including the sheriff's office, Flathead Search and Rescue, Flathead County Dive Team, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Marion Ambulance and the Marion Fire Department.