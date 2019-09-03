Glacier National Park emphasizing situational awareness among park visitors after tragic rock fall death

Glacier Park staff say traffic on Going to the Sun Road was restricted for three hours on Monday while staff responded to a medical emergency.

A park release says at 3 PM on Monday, Sept. 2, rangers responded to help an unconscious man in a vehicle just west of Lake McDonald Lodge.

Responders administered CPR but the man died on the scene.

The man is listed as a 64-year-old from Whitefish. He's believed to have died of a heart attack.

The park doesn't typically release statements for deaths from natural causes, but a number of people witnessed this particular incident.

Park rangers, Three Rivers Ambulance, A.L.E.R.T. Air ambulance and medically qualified bystanders assisted with the response.

