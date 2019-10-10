RAVALLI, Mont.- Wildlife authorities recently stopped a boat traveling through Montana for invasive mussel contamination.
A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the boat was from Chicago and heading to Seattle. Inspectors at the Ravalli watercraft station, operated by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, found adult zebra mussels clinging to the boat.
A release says the boat came from mussel-infested waters, and had stopped earlier at other watercraft inspection stations that somehow missed the mussels.
Authorities quarantined and decontaminated the boat.
It's illegal to transport invasive mussels, living or dead, into the state of Montana. Invasive mussels pose a huge risk to waterways and have cost other states billions of dollars in damage to waterways, infrastructure and tourism.
