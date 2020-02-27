HELENA - A new exhibit featuring the history of Montana's beer brewing history is opening up at the Montana Historical Society in Helena on Tuesday.
At the "Good Beer Here: Montana's Brewing History" exhibit, museum-goers will tour through the beer brewing beginnings at Montana mines dating back to the 1850s, according to Montana.gov. The exhibit will also educate museum-goers about the state's alcohol prohibition approval in 1916, to the state's official enactment in 1918, to the national end of prohibition in 1933.
The exhibit also includes Montana's current increase in home brewing and microbreweries around the state from the brewing boom in the 1990s.
The exhibit's opening is happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.