Montana Highway Patrol is making a calendar of their own featuring their furrier workers.
Each calendar is $20 including shipping, and MHP says the calendars will not be able to make it in time for Christmas.
A portion of the proceeds from the 2020 MHP K9 calendar will go towards the Montana Law Enforcement Canine Association.
The MLECA is a non-profit that performs fundraising activities for assisting K9 programs with certifications, training and equipment needs as well as promoting legislation that supports and enhances the welfare and objectives of law enforcement K9 units in Montana.
To order a calendar of your own, you can visit k9calendars on PayPal here.
MHP says make sure you include your mailing address and the number of calendars you’re ordering.