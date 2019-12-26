MISSOULA - Montana Highway Patrol reports the number of fatal crashes on Montana roads in 2019 is up from 2018.
According to the most recent MHP report, there have been 163 vehicle crashes in 2019, which is two less than in 2018. However, the number of deaths caused by car incidents in 2019 is listed at 181, which is three more deaths than in 2018.
MHP Captain James Kitchin said there are 247 troopers sworn in across the state of Montana, with 31 in Missoula. Regardless of how many troopers are out patrolling, he said fatal crashes will still happen.
"These happen all day everyday," said Kitchin. "During the week there are certain points that we look at, and certain places where we try to focus our patrol activity on but it doesn't really have a reduction."
He added the majority of deaths on the roadways are a result of people not wearing seat belts, and driving under the influence of alcohol.