Montana Highway Patrol reports increase in fatal car-related incidents

Montana Highway Patrol reports the number of fatal crashes in Montana roads in 2019 is up from last year's numbers.
MHP reports there were 163 car crashes in 2019, which is two less than in 2018. However, the number of deaths caused by car incidents went up to 181, which is three more deaths than in 2018.
MHP Captain James Kitchin said there are 247 sworn in across the state of Montana, with 31 in Missoula.
Regardless of how many troopers are out patrolling, he said fatal car incidents will still happen.
"These happen all day everyday. During the week there are certain points that we look at, and certain places where we try to focus our patrol activity on but it doesn't really have a reduction," Kitchin said.
He added the majority of deaths are caused by people not wearing seatbelts and driving under the influence of alcohol. Kitchin also said more people are driving on Montana roads, and with less than a two percent increase in fatal car incidents, that is also something to take note of.