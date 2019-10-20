UPDATE: MHP says a 34 year old man from Missoula died when his Chevy Montecarlo crossed into the southbound lane, hit a fence, then rolled over several times. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Drugs, alcohol, and speed are all suspected factors of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol's Incident website, troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Hamilton Sunday morning.
The crash happened just before 11 on US 93 North near Kendra Way. Troopers immediately responded to the scene.
Right now we do not know the identify of the victim or potential cause of the crash.
MHP is investigating.