A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper’s car was hit from behind when a pickup truck lost control.
According to MHP, Trooper Taylor Gagnon was responding to the scene of a vehicle vs. deer crash and a towing company was loading the car when a pickup truck lost control and hit the rear left side of the patrol car.
The pickup began to overturn and hit the car being put onto the tow truck, forcing the car off the tow ramp and into a ditch.
MHP says Trooper Gagnon had her emergency lights on while she was at the side of the road.
Trooper Gagnon was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries as she was wearing her seatbelt inside the patrol car during the crash.
The condition of the tow truck driver currently unknown, MHP says they are following up on their condition.
MHP says the driver of the pickup truck can be cited for a number of things, including careless driving.