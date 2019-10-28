Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW CAUSING QUICKLY CHANGING TRAVEL CONDITIONS AND LOW VISIBILITY. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

