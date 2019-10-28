HELENA - State health officials say two newly identified cases of vaping-related pulmonary illness bring the state's total up to five, including one fatality.
A release from the Department of Public Health and Human Services says one new case is in a person from Lake County in their 30s, who was hospitalized in October. Another case is a teenager from Cascade County.
Both patients are recovering. One reported vaping nicotine and THC and the other only used THC, officials say.
From the release:
"Regardless of the ongoing investigation, health officials state that e-cigarette products should never be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.
Those involved in the national outbreak report symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are also common. Symptoms worsen over a period of days or weeks and do not appear to be caused by a pulmonary infection. Anyone who vapes and is experiencing respiratory issues should promptly consult their provider."