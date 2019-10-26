Big game hunting started October 26, and with many people across the state going out for the weekend.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks game wardens shared in a release the 10 problem areas they see hunters stumble over year after year:
Trespassing is a problem FWP game wardens say they deal with year after year. FWP says hunters must have the landowners permission before they can hunt on private land, and in Montana, private land does not be posted for a hunter to be found guilty of trespassing.
Shooting across a road or right of way, FWP says state law makes it illegal to shoot on, from, or across a road or right of way.
Big game hunting is only allowed from half-an-hour before sunrise to half-an-hour after sunset.FWP provides sunrise-sunset tables and they ask that hunters use their times and not the times in the local newspaper or on television.
Hunters must validate their hunting license after taking a big game animal, proper validation meaning completely cutting out the date and month on the license. FWP says hunters should think ahead so they don’t put a deer license on an elk and that excitement is not an excuse.
Drive only on established roads, stay on the road while on public land, and drive only where the landowner tells you.
Whether you’re going to or coming from the field, with or without game, all hunters and anglers are required to stop at all check stations.FWP says this not only hurts their efforts to gather data but it is also illegal and can get you a ticket.
FWP recommends evidence of big game animal’s sex when transporting it from the field to the point of processing. FWP says it is important early in the season when the heat of the day may lead a hunter to remove the hide from the animal’s carcass.
Do not shoot from a vehicle. FWP says it is dangerous and not very sporting to shoot from a pickup window or truck bed.
At least 400 square inches of hunter orange above the waist must be visible from all sides for big game hunters. It is not a requirement for bird hunters but FWP says it may be a good idea to put on some orange.
The 2018 FWP Law Enforcement Division Annual Report says 1,187 hunting citations were given out in 2018 with 799 private property citations.
More information on hunting regulations can be found on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here.