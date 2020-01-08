Montana firefighters use expertise to help suppress flames in Australia

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...MISSOULA AND NORTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&