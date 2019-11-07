Firefighters from across Montana are making their way home after lending a helping hand to the people of California, as more than a dozen major wildfires ravaged the state over the last few weeks.
The crews – which include 65 firefighters part of 15 different departments from across the Treasure State – are returning early, after what was originally a two-week deployment ended up being cut short. That’s thanks to winds dying down across California, allowing fire crews to get a handle on the flames.
Whitefish Fire Chief Joe Page says his team was lucky to work with fellow Montanans hundreds of miles away from him, teaming up with Big Sky and Missoula Rural to tackle the Maria Fire near Los Angeles.
But even with a short mission in the Golden State, crews are bringing back new skills.
"They had a chance to work on their task books, those are different training levels and assignments for wildland fire,” explained Page. “And definitely getting out and having a chance to work with other agencies."
As Montana firefighters leave the coast, some of the residents they helped are finding themselves without homes.
But a handful of good Samaritans are working hard to give survivors a home – and hope – once again.
Alyssa Nolan, a California resident, started a group called Tiny Homes for Camp Fire Survivors.
She started the project after she lost everything in 2008 in the Butte Lightning Complex fires. She lost her home where she lived with her eight-week-old son. And that experience inspired her.
There are already more than 500 people on the waiting list for a tiny home, but Nolan needs volunteers to help put them all together.
On Tuesday, staff from California State Senator Jim Nielsen’s office helped her out.
"I give them to the fire survivors and it's just me and a bunch of volunteers that build them,” explained Nolan. “And this is the eighth home I gave away.”
Nolan says her organization has also decided to assist victims of California’s Kincade Fire.
All but one of California’s wildfire are currently more than 50% contained.