MISSOULA- Almost two years after the devastating Hurricane Maria -- a storm the island of Puerto Rico is still recovering from -- Hurricane Dorian is expected to slam the island tonight -- with winds up to 95 miles per hour.
There's danger of falling debris that could injure people or livestock. Mobile homes could also be destroyed. The category 1 hurricane is expected to pick up power and become a category 2 hurricane with winds up to 110 miles by the weekend.
An incident command team from Northwestern Montana is in route to Puerto Rico, the command team arrived in Atlanta earlier Wednesday afternoon before they head to their final destination of San Juan.
The incident commander said they were briefed on their possible mission or task upon arrival which will most likely be opening up the roads and sawing and removing trees from blown out areas.
A group of 26 will arrive in Puerto Rico Thursday, where they will be briefed on the current conditions, as well as be assigned their mission.
Incident commanders said once being assigned their task they need to be prepared for 72 hours of standalone time, making sure they have plenty of food and water.
Besides completing their task, commanders say they are really there to try and make this disastrous time easier.
"Just to be able to go in, quickly take care of whatever the need is, bolster what they have going and helping them out so they can get through this in a faster, timely efficient matter I guess,” Unit Manager for the Montana DNRC, Doug Turman said.
This crew could be there for anywhere from 5 to 15 days, it's all weather and damage dependent. As Hurricane Dorian moves on, it's expected to reach Florida and other areas of the east coast late Sunday or early Monday.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis issued a state of emergency Wednesday, warning people in the storm's track to prepare now. However, experts say it is too early to determine the exact locations in Dorian's path.