BIG SANDY- The Montana Continuum of Care (MT CoC) Coalition will receive $3,427,682 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to combat youth homelessness in Montana.
According to a press release from Jon Tester, the grant was awarded to HUD as a part of their Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. The program provides funding to organizations around the country that work toward ending youth homelessness.
Public school data reported to the U.S. Department of Education says that in Montana during the 2016-2017 school year an estimated 3,003 public school students were homelessness over the course of the year. Of that total, 249 students were unsheltered, 265 were in shelters, 357 were in hotels/motels, and 2,141 were doubled up.
MT CoC Coalition's website says the purpose of the organization is to end homelessness in Montana through effective leadership and collaboration between active and engaged participants.