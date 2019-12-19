Montana congressional delegation sounds off over impeachment vote:

Washington D.C.- The House of Representatives has moved forward with impeachment, making President Donald Trump the third president in American history to be impeached in the house.
The next steps in the impeachment process move to the United States Senate.
United States Senator Jon Tester (D-MT): explained in a statement that he will evaluate the evidence. His full statement below:
"As jurors, each of us will take an oath to uphold our Constitutional duty to deliver a fair and honest trial. The American people expect transparency from their government, and for their representatives to exercise that Constitutional duty to evaluate the evidence before us and follow the facts wherever they lead. That is what I intend to do.”
United States Senator Steve Daines (R-MT): who has been a staunch supporter of the president released a video statement after the House vote Wednesday evening.
The Montana senator explaining in his video:
“Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump and overturning the will of the American people since before he was even sworn into office,” Daines said, “this unprecedented impeachment sham has now been dumped on the lap of the United States Senate. It’s time to put an end to this and get back to work for the American people.”
Montana's only representative in the house, Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT): voted in opposition with the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
“Despite Democrats testing and tweaking their impeachment message, the American people have rejected it," Gianforte said, "I will vote against this partisan impeachment sham. Let’s get back to the work the American people sent us here to do."