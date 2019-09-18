Watch again

As the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates, the Chinese have added a 10 percent tariff on U.S. beef - and it's threatening Montana cattle ranchers.

In Lake County alone, ranchers estimate they'll lose at least $5 million of revenue due to dropping beef prices.

"Anytime that we put a trade restriction or undo tariffs on our products, it puts our US cattleman at a disadvantage," American Angus Association CEO Mark McCulley said.

He said it's really important to drive as much demand for U.S. beef products as possible. But as the world's two largest economies battle out in a trade war, Montana's largest economy is being threatened.

Craig Blevins owns Rafter E. Angus in Ronan. He says cattle prices are down in Lake County.

"Buyers are not buying, they're waiting, they're standing in their boots, waiting to see what the markets gonna do," Blevins said.

Last year 650lb calves brought in $1.50 a pound, but he says this year it's looking like ranchers will only get about $1.35 a pound. It's a loss that adds up.

"The revenue loss to this county and the ranchers here will be between $5 million-$10 million," Blevins said.

He said ranching is a good living, but it's a hard living. Blevins said the loss in revenue affects what he can do, and what he can spend.

"That's gonna impact the businesses here in town too," Blevins said.