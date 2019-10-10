MISSOULA - An animal shelter is offering a special autumn-themed adoption special in hopes that friendly cats will find loving homes.
The Humane Society of Western Montana is offering a special deal on "pumpkin spice" cats as a festive fall celebration - and they point out that a cuddly kitty is a cozy companion during chilly months.
Adoption fees for adult orange cats will be waived, and fees for all kittens are discounted to $75.
Available cats include Sherpa, a nine-year-old shorthair, and two-month-old kittens Simba, Timon and Pumba.
The Pumpkin Spice Adoption event runs Friday, Oct. 11 from 1-6 PM and Saturday-Sunday from noon-5 PM.
Visit the HSWM's website to learn more about applying to adopt an animal.