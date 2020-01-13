Parts of I-15 closed south of Butte
DILLION- Winter weather has forced a road closure on I-15 from Dillon to the Idaho state line.
 
MDT is reporting the closure is due to severe winter weather.
 
MDT is also reporting Monida Pass is also closed at Barretts Interchange due to severe weather. All south bound traffic must exit at Barretts Interchange.

Tags

News For You