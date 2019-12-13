Mom on a mission: Bozeman mom tackles student lunch debt across the state

BOZEMAN- A question posed on Facebook sparked a community coming together, one Bozeman mom was on a mission, to pay off school lunch debts and help feed kids moving into the new year.
“I was sitting down actually making a payment on my own son's account,” Kelsey Loop said.
She posed a question to Facebook and asked if anyone knew if she could donate to the Bozeman Public Schools to pay off the negative balance on lunch accounts.
“I really wanted to just, I don’t know, put it out there, I didn’t think it would go this far,” Loop said.
The mom of two got her answer.
You can donate to any individual school or a district-wide lunch account by mailing a check. But Loop took it a step further.
“I wanted to give back because I have been there before,” Loop said.
Being in full Christmas spirit she created a GoFundMe and set the goal for $5000. Loop put her kids to bed and was getting ready to sleep herself when she checked the account.
“I was like no way, there’s no way…I logged in and I just instantly started crying,” Loop said.
Within 24 hours, she had met her goal. But it doesn’t stop there.
When her bank, Rocky Mountain Credit Union found out about what she was doing, they said- we will meet you at the district office and we will make that check a little bigger.
“We are going to do a total of $5000,$2000 to the Bozeman Schools and then $1000 in Helena, Butte, and Belgrade,” Steve Sendon the President and CEO of Rocky Mountain Credit Union said.
So for the Bozeman schools, that is $7,000.
Sendon explained that his office was talking about this the other day and with almost everyone in the building being parents, it was a no brainer for the credit union.
“You know it takes a village to raise a child, and this really proves that point, thank you very much,” Bob Connors the Superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools said as he accepting the check.
Rocky Mountain Credit Union in total added $5000 to support kids in the area and the superintendent of the Bozeman Public Schools couldn’t be more pleased for the students.
“This will be a great thing for our kids to benefit from and we are really grateful that we have this opportunity for the situation,” Connors said.
What all started as a way to donate 20 bucks and pay it forward turned into a community coming together for our kids.
“I mean it’s absolutely amazing that this city can come together and help people in need,” Loop said.
