Missoula students walk-out of school to take part in global climate strike
MISSOULA - Teenagers and young adults from across Missoula plan to walk out of school at 10 a.m. and are demanding that action is taken in addressing the climate crisis.
The climate strike rally is part of the global phenomena inspired by 16-year-old Swedish student activist Greta Thunberg. Thunberg has drawn national attention by taking the initiative to raise awareness of the importance of addressing climate change and inspiring her generation to join the cause.
Missoula is no exception as students from Hellgate High School, Big Sky High School, Sentinel High School, Willard Alternative High School, Loyola Sacred Heart High School, University of Montana and Missoula College plan to participate.
"We really believe (Thunberg's) message too, why should we participate in an education for a future that won't exist if we all continue to act as we have been acting, and I also love her message telling everyone to panic because our world is on fire, our house is on fire, so we would panic, we should panic," said Sarah Sriraman, University of Montana junior and student activist.
The strikers, who would be affected the most by climate change, hope to receive attention from political leaders and inspire people of all ages to join their cause and prove that not only young people should be concerned about the climate crisis.
"It's our future and the future of younger children that's going to be impacted, more than anyone else, we are the demographic that should be standing up and speaking up about this because we're going to be facing the repercussions," said Maeve Lange, Sentinel High School junior and student activist.
Student activists say that currently the education system is preparing them for a future that doesn't exist, and a change must be made.
Missoula County Public School Superintendent Rob Watson sent a letter to parents saying teachers, staff, and administrators will not discourage or resist student efforts to participate in the climate strike events. In fact, they are encouraging students to participate in the strike.
However, students need a note from parents excusing the absence otherwise the student will be marked absent and the school will follow normal procedures for unexcused absences.
Students will meet at Caras Park after the walk-out at 10 a.m. and prepare for a week of rallying and listening to speakers.
The Missoula Climate Strike website says they hope to learn how communities are building resiliency, restoring ecology, and gain knowledge and language to articulate demands to leaders and the education, political, and economic systems.
