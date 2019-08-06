MISSOULA - A coroner in Washington has ruled that woman injured in March shooting spree in Missoula, died as a result of those injuries.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said Julie Blanchard's cause of death is homicide. She died of injuries stemming from being shot on the night of March 14. She had been transported to Washington for medical care after the shooting, which left her paralyzed. She died in June.
An email from Harris reads in part:
After reviewing the medical records from the 3 hospitals she was in, the autopsy, post mortem x-rays, tissue samples, blood toxicology test results, and reports from the tissue center from her donated organs, the pathologist could only state the cause of death as Clinical Complications of Multiple Gunshot Wounds of the Bilateral Upper Extremities and Torso. Manner of death is Homicide.
Her autopsy records are being forwarded to the prosecutor in Missoula so they can continue their investigation.
Julie, along with her son, Casey, and their friend Shelley Hays, were allegedly shot by the same gunman who shot Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer. Hays died in the shooting.
Palmer and Casey Blanchard were grievously wounded and are now recovering at their homes in Stevensville. Casey is now living as a paraplegic, and Palmer is alert but non-verbal, authorities say.
The suspect, Johnathan Bertsch, has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed on a $2 million bond in Missoula County.