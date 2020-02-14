Missoula's Green Light closes after 11 years

MISSOULA - The Green Light in downtown Missoula is closing it's doors after 11 years, however, owner Sabrina Smith is content and ready for the next chapter.
Smith decided to close the store so she could have more time to spend with her husband and three kids.
After opening the Green Light in 2008 with the goal of providing local, sustainable, fair trade products in one location for Missoulians, Smith says she feels she has met her goal.
"Customers have said I've been a destination point for so many people and so many people's favorite shop," said Smith. "I'm very honored to hear that and I feel very special, but everybody's been very supportive when I say I've got to focus on my family and move on, do something else with my life."
As for what will move in to the Green Light's space, Smith says a few people have their eye on the location.