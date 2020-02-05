Missoula Rural Firefighters train for ice rescues

MISSOULA - The Missoula Rural Fire District is training for different kinds of ice rescue scenarios that could happen to anyone near a frozen lake or pond this season.
Firefighters are practicing at a lake on Red Fox Road in Lolo. Crews wear special wet suits that keep them warm in the freezing water as they simulate different rescue situations. Firefighters go through every step that they normally would do if they were called out to an emergency on the ice.
This kind of training calls for a lot of focus and quick thinking because it only takes about ten minutes for a person in the freezing water to get hypothermia. Firefighters need to take advantage of every minute they have to rescue that person and practicing helps to prepare them.