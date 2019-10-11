Missoula residents able to recreate on the West Broadway Island

MISSOULA- The Garden City has recently taken an area of town previously used for homeless camping, and worked to conserve the natural habitat, and bring the public more recreational options.
The West Broadway Island is nearly 8 acres of land, located with an access point on the east side of the Imagine Nation Brewing parking lot and with another access point at the newly redone Burton Street Bridge.
This project started back in 2011 when the city of Missoula received the parcel of land in 2013. Since starting the West Broadway Island project, the city has rehabbed the Burton Street Bridge, constructed a new pedestrian bridge, and made a trail connecting the two bridges that can be used by the public.
Conservation Land Manager, Morgan Valliant, said that this redevelopment will bring life back into the area.
"A lot of these neighborhoods on the north and west side, they are under served when it comes to park lands, natural areas and open space, and this is a huge benefit for folks that will be able to come walk their dogs, be able to come down and go swimming, they are not going to have to hop in their car to drive somewhere to go get their nature fix,” said Valliant.
A second phase of this project will entail adding more access points, a paved parking area, and more landscaping.
We will make sure to bring you updates as the second phase develops.