MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department and Montana Department of Transportation are cracking down on drunk-driving until New Years.
Police are urging people to either remain sober or find a designated driver to get were they need to be.
Punishments for driving under the influence include: void drivers license, DUI on criminal history, required classes, and fees totaling up to $10,000.
According to MPD, 40 percent of fatal vehicle accidents in Montana were due to driving under the influence in 2018, one of the worst in the country.
"All of us in law enforcement are committed to keeping Montanans safe, and that means we have a zero-tolerance policy for drunk driving," Sergeant Greg Amundson said. "It is really simple — don’t drink and drive ever."