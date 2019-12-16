MISSOULA - Missoula was rated in the top 10 most fitness-friendly places for 2020 in a study done by SmartAsset.
According to the study, Missoula earned a number seven spot due to a great amount of work-out facilities. The study found for every 10,000 businesses in Missoula, 130 of them are work-out facilities.
The study also reported Missoula ranks fourth in the country in locals who walk or bike to their jobs, more than 10 percent of Missoulians do.
Even though there are many options in terms of the amount of fitness centers, costs for personal trainers can be a bit spendy.
Cities across the midwest and western region dominated the top 10 list.
Here's the complete list:
- Bend-Redmond, OR
- Iowa City, IA
- Wenatchee, WA
- Ann Arbor, MI
- State College, PA
- Bloomington, IN
- Missoula, MT
- Charlottesville, VA
- Fort Collins, CO
- Boulder, CO