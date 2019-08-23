MISSOULA - The Osprey baseball team is cleared to play its remaining games now that the field is restored to a playable condition.
Six Missoula Osprey home games were cancelled after the Aug. 11 Mumford and Sons concert at Ogren Park, which brought a crowd of about 13,000 people into the stadium during a rainy day.
The condition of the field gained national attention when sports website Deadspin poked fun at it, with a satirical headline reading "Minor League Stadium Ravaged By The Dreaded Mumford and Sons."
A release from the team says they'll return home on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for a five-game homestead:
After 12 days of working on the field to fix field damage caused by the August 11th concert, the Osprey officially received MLB approval to play the remaining home games on the schedule this season at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. The Osprey are currently on the road in Great Falls through the weekend, but return home on Tuesday, August 27th for a 5 game homestand through Saturday, August 31st.
“I want to thank the Arizona Diamondbacks, our grounds crew, Nature’s Best Landscaping, and everyone who helped get this field back to a safe and playable condition,” said Matt Ellis, Osprey Vice President. “We are so happy and excited to host games again for our community and fans. Our front office team has been working hard to make all five of our final games very special with new promotions, ticket offers, and great entertainment. Our players continue on the road to battle for a playoff spot and will return home to accomplish that goal for our fans. It will have been 24 days since they have played in front of our fans. We are looking forward to that day!”