Missoula non-profit, Working Dogs for Conservation awarded $250,000 grant

MISSOULA- A special and unique non-profit was awarded a large grant thanks to the Petco Foundation. The local organization, Working Dogs for Conservation, walked away with a $250,000 dollar grant Saturday.
Tobias, a working dog for Working Dogs for Conservation, was originally a rescue dog before transitioning into his now career.
Thanks to the Montana based non-profit, Tobias is part of a growing field where rescue or career change dogs get another chance at a fulfilling life.
"High drive, high energy, very focused dogs, often the ones that a normal family home environment can’t handle as a pet, and that's why they are in the shelters, and that's why we want them,” executive director for Working Dogs Conservation, Pete Coppolillo said.
Stepping into the working world, these canines use their smelling, tracking, and hunting skills to do world class work.
"Not only to do ecological monitoring, finding animals, counting them, doing research on understanding on what they eat, and what eats them, but also now we stop invasive species like zebra mussels which we are working hard to keep out of this part of the world, and we help stop wildlife crime all over the world,” added Coppolillo.
National field program manager, Rene Moreno, said The Petco Foundation works to provide special organization like Working Dogs for Conservation with the financial resources they deserve.
"We are able to use our model and identify those organizations that are going to make the most lifesaving impact in their areas of focus, and that's what the Working Dogs for Conservation is doing, so we are excited to be able to present to them a $250,000 dollar grant investment for their work,” said Moreno
Working Dogs for Conservation recently purchased a new center for training in Missoula, where their handlers and dogs from all over the world can come for training. They will be holding an open house for the facility in April.