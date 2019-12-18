MISSOULA - A new Chief of Police was appointed into Missoula's workforce Wednesday.
Jaeson D. White has 24 years worth of experience as a California Highway Patrol trooper. He is a licensed lawyer and has a California Bar membership.
White got his bachelors in public administration with a focus in criminal justice at California State University, Chico, and a J.D. graduate in governmental affairs from McGeorge School of Law.
He finished police training at the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy as an honored graduate.
The Missoula City Council will vote on his appointment on March 1, 2020.
“His extensive experience in the field and in administration prepared him for the opportunity to lead our department and join my leadership team,” Missoula mayor John Engen said. “I believe the Missoula Police Department has the trust and respect of those we serve, and Assistant Chief White will lead a department that is on solid footing.”